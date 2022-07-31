Trapped woman pulled to safety from flooded car(credits:google)

Sue Teder’s 11-week-old puppy Claire was on her lap as she dialled 911 for help.

Her car was surrounded by water after heavy rain pounded Arizona earlier last week.

In Arizona, police bodycam footage shows a woman being rescued from a car surrounded by flash flooding.

Advertisement

It happened on Thursday, following a week of heavy rain in Arizona.

Sue Teder, the woman, said her 11-week-old puppy Claire was on her lap as she dialled 911 for assistance.

By the time rescuers arrived, the water had pushed her car up against a guardrail, threatening to wash her away.

Advertisement

Also Read Five injured in drone attack on Russian fleet A drone strike on the Russian fleet injured five people, Sebastopol's mayor...