Trapped woman pulled to safety from flooded car

Five injured in drone attack on Russian fleet
A drone strike on the Russian fleet injured five people, Sebastopol's mayor...
In Arizona, police bodycam footage shows a woman being rescued from a car surrounded by flash flooding.
It happened on Thursday, following a week of heavy rain in Arizona.
Sue Teder, the woman, said her 11-week-old puppy Claire was on her lap as she dialled 911 for assistance.
By the time rescuers arrived, the water had pushed her car up against a guardrail, threatening to wash her away.
