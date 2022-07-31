Advertisement
Trapped woman pulled to safety from flooded car

Trapped woman pulled to safety from flooded car

  • Sue Teder’s 11-week-old puppy Claire was on her lap as she dialled 911 for help.
  • Her car was surrounded by water after heavy rain pounded Arizona earlier last week.

In Arizona, police bodycam footage shows a woman being rescued from a car surrounded by flash flooding.

It happened on Thursday, following a week of heavy rain in Arizona.

 

Sue Teder, the woman, said her 11-week-old puppy Claire was on her lap as she dialled 911 for assistance.

 

By the time rescuers arrived, the water had pushed her car up against a guardrail, threatening to wash her away.

