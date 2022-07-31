Trump supports Tudor Dixon for Michigan governor elections

Tudor Dixon is the front-runner in the Michigan governor’s race.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed her.

She made a compelling statement about how she will govern Michigan.

In the Republican primary for governor of Michigan, Tudor Dixon is the front-runner in the polls and has received former President Donald Trump’s support.

Trump stated in a statement late Friday, just days before the state’s primary on Tuesday, “When I met Tudor Dixon, she was not well known, but I could tell she had something very special — it was a quality that few others have,”

She made a compelling statement about how she will govern Michigan, fight for electoral integrity, revive the economy, and safeguard every child’s future in the state.

Republicans from other parts of Michigan had made an effort to prevent the support, which Trump had hinted at as early as April when he singled out Dixon for praise at a rally he gave there without naming the other GOP contenders.

In a letter written on Thursday, nine Republican candidates for the Michigan Legislature and the U.S. Congress that Trump is sponsoring begged the former president not to support Dixon with the “establishment” and the influential DeVos family in Michigan.

In November, the primary winner will square off against Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Trump, who has hinted at a 2024 presidential run, has blasted Whitmer’s management of the outbreak in the crucial election battleground on numerous occasions.

In a message released on Friday, the former president declared, “It’s time for a BIG change, and a BIG comeback!”

In a different statement, Dixon referred to Trump’s endorsement as a “great honor.”

