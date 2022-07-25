Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Tunisians vote on constitution to support Kais Saied rule
Tunisians vote on constitution to support Kais Saied rule

Tunisians vote on constitution to support Kais Saied rule

Articles
Advertisement
Tunisians vote on constitution to support Kais Saied rule

Tunisian President Kais Saied

Advertisement
  • Voting began in Tunisia on Monday on a constitution viewed as a vote on President Kais Saied.The
  • Charter would grant the president practically unfettered powers in a departure from the democratic trend since 2011.
  • Around 9.3 million of Tunisia’s 12 million adults registered to vote or have been automatically enrolled.
Advertisement

TUNIS: Tunisians began voting on Monday on a constitution viewed as a vote on President Kais Saied, whose charter would grant his office practically unfettered powers in a departure from the country’s democratic trend since 2011.

At around 11,000 polling locations across the North African nation, voting began at 6:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) and was scheduled to conclude at 10:00 p.m.

At one polling site in a school in the heart of Tunis, six people waited outside as voting began, while the entrance was guarded by two soldiers with assault guns and a few police officers.

In a power grab during political and economic crises, the president fired the government and froze parliament exactly one year ago.

Also Read

Putin waging war against Europe unity, says Frank-Walter
Putin waging war against Europe unity, says Frank-Walter

Ukraine conflict is "a fight for the unity of Europe". Protecting these...

According to the ISIE electoral commission, around 9.3 million of Tunisia’s 12 million adults have voluntarily registered to vote or have been automatically enrolled.

Advertisement

They include approximately 356,000 overseas voters, whose voting began on Saturday.

Last year, many Tunisians backed the president’s fight against political parties and the often-stuck parliament, which was the only democracy to come out of the Arab Spring in 2011.

Saied’s popularity will be tested following a year of one-man rule in which he expanded his powers but made little headway on the economy.

Also Read

Russia says Odessa attacks hit Western weapons
Russia says Odessa attacks hit Western weapons

Russian defence ministry retracts denial of responsibility for a missile attack on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Cops seize enough cocaine to supply New Zealand for 30 years
Cops seize enough cocaine to supply New Zealand for 30 years
Emirates flight to Brussels diverted to Iraq due to medical emergency
Emirates flight to Brussels diverted to Iraq due to medical emergency
Adeed Fayaz, an off-duty Pakistani-American cop, was killed in a robbery
Adeed Fayaz, an off-duty Pakistani-American cop, was killed in a robbery
Sanctions and conflict divisions have hampered aid to earthquake-ravaged Syria
Sanctions and conflict divisions have hampered aid to earthquake-ravaged Syria
Syria is witnessing 'catastrophe after catastrophe'
Syria is witnessing 'catastrophe after catastrophe'
North Korea's Kim Jong-un sends condolences to Syria
North Korea's Kim Jong-un sends condolences to Syria
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story