Turkish authorities confirms first grain ship could leave Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine are important global producers of wheat.

The agreement intends to ensure the safe transit of grain supplies into and out of the ports.

Russia accuses Ukraine of impeding deliveries by mining the port’s waters.

A representative for President Tayyip Erdogan stated on Sunday that there is a good chance the first ship exporting grains will leave the ports of Ukraine on Monday.

“If all (details) are completed by tomorrow, it seems like there is a high possibility that the first ship will leave the port tomorrow…We will see ships leaving the ports the next day at the latest,” Kalin said.

Ibrahim Kalin predicted that the joint coordination centre in Istanbul would likely finish off the last of the exporting routes fairly soon in an interview with TV Kanal 7.

