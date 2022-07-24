Turner pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle; woman arrested

A 46-year-old woman was walking along County Road near Fortin Drive in Turner when she was struck from behind.

Amber Smith, 36, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Aggravated operating under the influence of drugs while license is revoked.

On Saturday in Turner, a pedestrian was struck by a car while she was crossing County Road; close to Fortin Drive, and she later passed away from her wounds.

Tina White, 46, of Turner was discovered on the side of the road with serious injuries when Turner Fire-Rescue; and medical personnel arrived on the scene.

White, who resided close to the incident site, was hit from behind as she walked on the dirt shoulder facing traffic; according to authorities. She died at the scene.

Dispatchers got a report of a lady unconscious behind the wheel at a business on Auburn Road; in Turner not long after deputies arrived on the scene.

According to authorities, deputies discovered Amber Smith, 36, of Sabattus inside a vehicle with damage consistent with a collision.

According to investigators, Smith was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter; aggravated driving while intoxicated and causing death, as well as a misdemeanour warrant; for failing to appear out of Kennebec County Court.

Smith is now detained in the Androscoggin County Jail.

