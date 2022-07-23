Two Americans die in Ukraine’s Donbas war zone

The US State Department confirms the deaths of two Americans in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Fighting has erupted in the region since Russia invaded the country in February.

Ukraine has established an international legion for volunteers with varying degrees of previous military training.

The US State Department said Saturday that two Americans were killed in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, where fighting has erupted months after Russia invaded the country.

Although the State Department did not confirm whether the pair were in the country for combat purposes, Ukraine has established an international legion for volunteers with varying degrees of previous military training.

“We can confirm the recent deaths of two US citizens in the Donbas region of Ukraine. We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance,” a State Department spokesperson said.

The State Department said it had no further information “out of respect to the families during this difficult time.”

US President Joe Biden and the State Department have warned US citizens against traveling to Ukraine to take part in the conflict.

With many of the foreign fighters sent to the frontlines, there has been a steady trickle of reports of individuals killed, captured or missing.

At least two other Americans have been confirmed to have been killed so far in the invasion, which began in February.

Moscow has said that two more Americans, both former servicemen who were kidnapped in Ukraine’s east in June, could be executed.

Two British men and a Moroccan captured in fighting have been sentenced to death by Russian proxy authorities in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, a swath of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow.

