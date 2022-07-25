Two dead, five wounded in shooting at Los Angeles park

Gunfire broke out at an informal car show in San Pedro neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, two people were killed and five others were injured by gunfire in a Los Angeles park on Sunday after a shooting broke out at an informal car show in the San Pedro neighbourhood.

According to Brian Humphrey, a fire department spokesman, paramedics transported seven people to area hospitals, and two of them, a man and a woman, later died from their injuries.

Humphrey said the shooting victims, four men and three women, ranged in age from 23 to 54, but he couldn’t say what sparked the altercation.

Humphrey described the car show as an informal gathering rather than a formal event. Owners of classic cars and low riders frequently gather in public places to show off their rides as part of Southern California car culture.

According to the city’s parks and recreation website, Peck Park is a community centre in San Pedro with a baseball diamond, skateboard park, gymnasium, and walking trails.

The Port of Angeles, located on the city’s southwestern outskirts, is the largest container port in the United States.

Police had yet to report whether any suspects had been identified.

Although police provided no details about the shooting, Officer Luis Garcia said officers were able to quickly rule out classifying it as an active shooter situation, indicating officers did not see a continuing threat of a random mass shooting.

