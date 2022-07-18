Two guys are hurt in a Huntley early-morning shooting

3 dead, 2 wounded in US Indiana mall shooting
Police in Huntley are looking into a gunshot; that happened at a home this morning and left two men hurt.
According to police, the shooting occurred just before 4:20 in the morning; and the perpetrator escaped the house in the 11800 block of Cape Cod Lane; before they arrived. They are still at large.
According to an initial inquiry, the suspect pulled up to the residence; walked up to the front door, and then opened fire, striking the two males; who were later taken to the hospital for treatment. It is uncertain how the men are doing.
According to police, the shooter intended to kill the family living there.
The Huntley Police Department can be reached at (847) 515-3511 or (847) 515-5333 for anonymous information.
