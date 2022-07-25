Two killed, five wounded in Los Angeles park shooting

Two people were killed and five others were injured in a shootout between two groups in a park in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred in Peck Park in San Pedro at 4 p.m. (local time) during an ongoing auto display, according to the US news agency.

At a news conference, Captain Kelly Muniz of the Los Angeles Police Department said that investigators think the shooting originated as an argument between two people in Peck Park.

As per reports, “We’re continuing to clear the park for evidence and potentially additional victims,“

“We’re investigating that there could be more than one shooter,” Muniz said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a warning after bullets were fired inside the park, stating that four males and three females were transported to surrounding hospitals.

Two of the seven people who were hurt have died while getting medical care, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The department noted that at least three of the seven victims sustained gunshot wounds.

The LAPD stated that the violent incident did not involve an active shooter, as reported by the US news agency.

