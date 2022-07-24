Two Palestinians killed during Israeli West Bank operation

Two Palestinians were killed during a raid in the occupied West Bank overnight.

Officials from both sides said on Sunday that Israeli forces killed two Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank overnight. According to Israel, it was a shootout with gunmen.

The Israeli army said that it had done operations and used live fire in several places, including Nablus. It also said that it had arrested four “individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities”

Multiple “hits” were “terrorists” according to the military, but no one on its own side was hurt, they said.

Muhamad Azizi, 25, was killed by a bullet to the chest, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Abdul Rahman Jamal Suleiman Sobh, 28, was killed by a bullet to the head.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 19 people were hurt in Nablus, 10 of whom were hurt by live fire.

After a string of attacks in Israel in the past few months, Israel’s security forces have been running operations in the West Bank almost every day. Since 1967, the West Bank has been ruled by the Jewish state.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that the people who were targeted in the overnight raid were linked to recent “shooting attacks” on Israelis, and he praised the security forces for a “efficient and successful operation.”

“Several terrorists were killed in the exchanges of fire and several more were wounded. Considerable weaponry was seized,” Lapid said.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeina, said that the raid was a “Israeli crime.”

In a statement to Voice of Palestine radio, he added, “The entire region will remain in a cycle of violence until the occupation is ended and a just peace is achieved,”

In a statement, the Israeli army said that its operation in Nablus was done with the help of police. It also said that it had operations in several other places, such as the town of Mughayir, the Ayda camp, and the city of Jenin.

It said that the operation in Nablus was started “to apprehend armed terrorist suspects”

“An exchange of fire took place between the armed suspects and Israeli forces. Hits on a number of terrorists were identified,” it said.

During the “violent riot was instigated” the Israeli military said, there was a “operational activity”

“The rioters hurled explosive devices and rocks and shot at… soldiers, endangering their lives,” it said. “The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and live fire.”

The military also said that it and the Israel Border Police had worked together in the village of Qabatiya to “apprehend two… suspected of involvement in terrorist activities”

“Armed suspects shot at the soldiers, who responded with live fire,” it said.

Since the end of March, at least 52 Palestinians have been killed, mostly in the West Bank. These people were both suspected militants and civilians. One of the civilians killed was Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

During the same time period, 19 people have been killed, most of them Israeli civilians who were inside Israel. Most of these deaths were caused by attacks by Palestinians. Also killed were three Israeli Arab attackers.

