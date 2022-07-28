U.N. panel: abolish Hong Kong’s national security law

Beijing implemented the law in 2020 to restore stability.

Hong Kong signed the ICCPR, but China didn’t.

The recommendations are the first since 2020 from a U.N. body.

Advertisement

Hong Kong’s controversial national security law should be repealed, U.N. experts said Wednesday, amid concerns it is being exploited to stifle free expression and protest in the former British territory.

Beijing implemented the law in 2020 to restore stability after months of anti-government and anti-China protests in 2019.

Following a periodic review, the body that monitors state parties’ implementation of the ICCPR issued its conclusions on Hong Kong. Hong Kong signed the ICCPR, but China didn’t.

The recommendations are the first since 2020.

Christopher Arif Balkan, deputy head of the committee, told reporters that Hong Kong should repeal the national security law and stop applying it in the meantime.

Given that Hong Kong is considering new national security legislation, committee members expect the law can be improved.

Advertisement

“We must hope they follow up to their commitment and address one of the fundamental shortcomings (lack of public consultation),” Balkan stated.

Also Read Alibaba wants to attract Chinese investors after a crackdown by adding a primary listing in Hong Kong Alibaba (9988.HK) intends to complement its New York presence by adding a...