U.S. senator proposes raising mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) – The U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham announced on Monday that he will introduce legislation to raise the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age from 65 to 67.

Graham’s proposal would require pilots over 65 to maintain first-class medical certification, which would have to be renewed every six months.

The proposal comes as many regional airlines have stated that they are experiencing significant pilot shortages.

