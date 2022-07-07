Advertisement
UK cops chastise lady for making “inappropriate” request

California police arrest suspect after 78-year-old woman stabbed to death

  • UK police slammed a woman who called the emergency helpline and asked them to remove a spider from her home.
  • West Yorkshire Police published the audio clip where the woman asked the operator to get rid of a “massive” spider
  • “Please don’t ring 999 if there’s a spider in your house,” read the caption.
A lady who requested the emergency hotline to remove a spider from her house; was criticised by UK police.

The audio footage of the lady asking the operator to get rid of a “huge” spider; was released by West Yorkshire Police.

The caption of the post stated, “Please don’t dial 999; if there is a spider in your house.”

The official account continued, “This is just one example of an improper call; that we’ve had to our 999 emergency number.”

Additionally, the police said that “120 calls a day to our 999 lines; are not life or death emergencies.”

The message stated, “One is too many.”

The lady was heard saying, “Hiya, you’re probably going to be crazy at me; right but I’ve literally tried contacting everyone and you’re my last hope.”

“I require assistance to remove this spider from my home. I’m not even kidding when I say it’s really huge”; the frightened woman remarked.

She was informed by the phone taker that her request; would not be granted by the police.

