UK cops chastise lady for making “inappropriate” request

UK police slammed a woman who called the emergency helpline and asked them to remove a spider from her home.

West Yorkshire Police published the audio clip where the woman asked the operator to get rid of a “massive” spider

“Please don’t ring 999 if there’s a spider in your house,” read the caption.

Advertisement

A lady who requested the emergency hotline to remove a spider from her house; was criticised by UK police.

The audio footage of the lady asking the operator to get rid of a “huge” spider; was released by West Yorkshire Police.

The caption of the post stated, “Please don’t dial 999; if there is a spider in your house.”

Please don’t ring 999 if there’s a spider in your house. This is just one example of an inappropriate call that we’ve had to our 999 emergency line. Advertisement On average, we receive 120 calls a day to our 999 line that are not a life or death emergency. One is too many.@WYP_Contact pic.twitter.com/ykzwmRhvGR — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) July 4, 2022

Also Read US protests after release of video of cops killing Black man Several hundred protestors marched in Akron, Ohio Sunday after body camera evidence...

The official account continued, “This is just one example of an improper call; that we’ve had to our 999 emergency number.”

Additionally, the police said that “120 calls a day to our 999 lines; are not life or death emergencies.”

Advertisement

The message stated, “One is too many.”

The lady was heard saying, “Hiya, you’re probably going to be crazy at me; right but I’ve literally tried contacting everyone and you’re my last hope.”

“I require assistance to remove this spider from my home. I’m not even kidding when I say it’s really huge”; the frightened woman remarked.

She was informed by the phone taker that her request; would not be granted by the police.

Also Read Tearful goodbyes in Ukraine town as Russian forces approach Pavel Borlatschenko sobbed as he watched his wife Marina board one of...