UK faces August heatwave drought and farming crisis

The UK’s National Drought Group is set to meet on Tuesday. The Environment Agency has warned that a drought is likely in August. Fears are mounting that this year’s crop yield could already be severely affected by the extreme heatwave and unseasonably dry weather.

“The situation with water is very, very serious for growers,” says NFU president Minette Batters. She takes aim at the UK government’s complacency over its water supply.

Climate change is “as much about water” as it is about rising temperatures, an expert says.

Advertisement

Following the Environment Agency’s warning that a drought in August is likely, the UK’s National Drought Group is set to meet on Tuesday, putting even more strain on the country’s already stressed agriculture sector, with fears mounting that this year’s crop yield could already be significantly reduced.

The National Drought Group, which includes government departments, water companies, and other interested parties, meets when weather conditions threaten shortages, and temperatures in the UK exceeding 40°C are certainly putting strain on the system this summer.

It will now attempt to devise a strategy to mitigate any water shortages and other consequences of the country’s recent record-breaking heatwave and unusually dry weather.

The UK is experiencing its hottest summer on record.

The result has already pushed the United Kingdom into the first of four drought categories, “prolonged dry weather.” With significant rain not expected until mid-August at the earliest, the UK is likely to enter its second drought stage, in which water companies may limit non-essential use by prohibiting the use of hosepipes.

The last time a drought was declared in the United Kingdom was in 2018, and the year before that was in 2012.

Advertisement

Agriculture is one of the industries most affected by the extreme temperatures, and National Drought Group member the National Farmers’ Union is calling for immediate action.

“We don’t have time to squander.” “The water situation is very, very serious for growers – there are implications for costs and crop viability,” NFU president Minette Batters said, referring to contracts many growers have already signed with retailers.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON CLIMATE CHANGE

In the midst of a heatwave, Britain relies on Belgium for power.

“Who is going to foot the bill for these extra expenses?” Everyone in the supply chain, including retailers, must ensure that rising costs are covered. Contracts with supermarkets have already been signed by growers. It is necessary for others in the chain to arrive and account for these additional costs.”

Ms Batters also criticised the UK government’s complacency regarding its water supply.

Advertisement

“This really emphasises the futility of relying solely on imports; other European countries are in far worse shape than we are,” she said.

“In this country, we have taken our water supply for granted for far too long. We are not storing or moving water as efficiently as we should be. Food security and water security are inextricably linked, and food security is critical. We don’t see growers being able to produce a viable crop.”

Droughts and floods

Following this summer’s severe European heatwave, Manoj Joshi, Professor of Climate Dynamics at the University of East Anglia, told The National last week that climate change is “as much about water” as it is rising temperatures.

He wasn’t just referring to water supply issues, but also to flooding, which is likely to become more common as flood water is more difficult to retain when the ground is hard.

Land animals aren’t the only ones who face difficulties. The Environment Agency in the United Kingdom has been called upon to perform far more fish rescues than usual this year, with record-breaking temperatures and low oxygen levels affecting the amphibious creatures.

Advertisement

Also Read More than 200 beagles arrive to Southern California after being rescued The dogs had never been outside of their cages or on grass...