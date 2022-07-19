The airport re-opened at 17:40 local time, with the runway reopening to departing flights at 18:05.

RAF Brize Norton’s runway also melted, but there was no disruption to operations.

Monday was the hottest day of 2022 in Britain, with temperatures exceeding 100.4 degrees,

As workers tried to fix the problem, the airport’s official Twitter account; announced the shutdown on Monday afternoon. On the runway, where high temperatures had caused the surface to rise; airport authorities discovered a “surface flaw.” Numerous flights had to be cancelled due to the problem; while some arrivals had to be delayed.

Ryanair aircraft FR338 to Dublin was the last to take off, according to records on FlightRadar24; at 14:37 local time. At 15:10 local time, GlobeAir aircraft C510, which arrived from Nice; was the final to touch down. The airports of Gatwick, Stansted, Southend, Birmingham, and Biggin Hill; received other inbound planes that were diverted there.

Engineers were on the scene promptly to carry out urgent repairs. They supplied updates all day long, and at 17:40 local time; the runway was once again open for takeoffs. At 18:05; arriving planes were permitted to land, and the airport was once more deemed to be fully operational.

Not just the airport in Luton was impacted. Due to the heat also melting its runway, RAF Brize Norton also stopped operations. The airfield is the biggest RAF installation in the nation. According to long-standing arrangements, activities were diverted to other airbases; so there was no interruption to operations, according to the RAF. Given that the Brize Norton runway also melted in July of last year; they have undoubtedly had practise.

In sections of the country, Monday’s temperature exceeded 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius); making it the warmest day in Britain so far in 2022. Tuesday’s high might be 109.4 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius); according to the UK’s Met Office.

Authorities have issued the most severe heat warnings as a result of the circumstances. The worry is that there may be serious threats to health and infrastructure; in a nation unprepared for such high temperatures. British homeowners have turned to other means to keep their houses cool; and secure since less than 1% of households have air conditioning.

Sadly, it appears that the world’s temperatures will continue to climb in the years to come. The expenses associated with coping with the effects of such heat might deplete funds required; for the battle against climate change. But perhaps it will also provide governments a strong incentive to act.

