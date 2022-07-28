UK sea level rise speeding up

Since 1900, sea levels have risen by approximately 16.5cm (6.5 ins). Sea levels are now rising at a rate of 3-5.2mm per year, more than double the rate of increase seen in the early twentieth century.

According to scientists, flooding threatens approximately 500,000 homes. Climate change and sea level rise are affecting the UK coastline, according to a new report by the Met Office.

The Met Office’s annual look at the UK’s climate and weather reveals that sea levels are rising much faster than a century ago.

According to the State of the Climate report, higher temperatures are the new normal for Britain.

Conservationists warn that spring is arriving earlier than usual, and that plant and animal life are not evolving quickly enough to adapt to climate change.

The report emphasises the ways in which climate change is affecting the United Kingdom once more.

It also stated that the UK is warming at a slightly faster rate than the global average.

The Met Office forecasted climate and weather events for 2021, including severe storms such as Storm Arwen, which caused widespread flooding.

This exposes more of the coast to powerful storm surges and winds, causing damage to the environment and homes. According to scientists, flooding threatens approximately 500,000 homes.

Dr Svetlana Jevrejeva of the National Oceanographic Centre explains that extreme sea levels during Storm Arwen last November were only avoided because it hit during a lower-than-usual tide.

While the coastline is always changing, she believes that climate change and sea level rise are exacerbating those changes.

“The scale, rate, and impact will change dramatically very soon,” she explains.

According to the report, while the UK climate in 2021 will be “unremarkable” by modern standards, it will be exceptional 30 years ago. This is due to climate change, which is causing higher temperatures to become the norm.

Since the industrial revolution about 200 years ago, our planet has warmed by 1.1 degrees Celsius. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, this is caused by greenhouse gases emitted by human activity. The global temperature is expected to rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next 20 years.

“Although 1 degree Celsius of warming may not seem like much, it has resulted in maximum temperatures like the 32.2 degrees Celsius we saw in 2021 becoming the norm rather than the exception. This is especially striking in light of the UK’s recent record-breaking heat “According to Mike Kendon of the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre.

Climate change is also bringing spring earlier, affecting plants and animals as well as farmers.

Early-blooming species were even earlier last year, but late-blooming species were delayed due to unusually cold temperatures in April, according to the Met Office.

And, according to Professor Tim Sparks of the Woodland Trust, September and October were warmer than average, delaying autumn and causing trees to lose their leaves later than usual.

