Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
UK summons Russian ambassador over British national’s death in Ukraine

UK summons Russian ambassador over British national’s death in Ukraine

Articles
Advertisement
UK summons Russian ambassador over British national’s death in Ukraine

UK summons Russian ambassador over British national’s death in Ukraine

Advertisement
  • The UK Foreign Office has summoned the Russian ambassador over the death of Paul Urey.
  • Urey was detained in April and charged with mercenarism, self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic ombudsman.
  • He had been “diagnosed with a number of chronic diseases,” according to the statement.
Advertisement

 

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has summoned Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin “to express the United Kingdom’s deep concern at reports of the death of British National Paul Urey in captivity in non-Government controlled areas of Ukraine,” according to a statement issued Friday by the FCDO.

“I am shocked to hear reports of the death of British aid worker Paul Urey while in the custody of a Russian proxy in Ukraine. Russia must bear the full responsibility for this,” UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated.

Truss said Urey “was captured while undertaking humanitarian work” and that he was in Ukraine “to try and help the Ukrainian people in the face of the unprovoked Russian invasion.”

“The Russian government and its proxies are continuing to commit atrocities. Those responsible will be held to account,” Truss said. “My thoughts are with Mr Urey’s family and friends at this horrendous time.”
Advertisement

According to a statement on the website of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic ombudsman Daria Morozova, a British citizen named “Paul Johnson Anthony Dominic Urey” was detained in April and “charged with mercenarism.” Urey had been “diagnosed with a number of chronic diseases,” according to the statement.

Truss has directed Sir Tim Barrow, the FCDO’s second permanent under-secretary, to summon Kelin “to urge Russia to clarify the status of Mr Urey,” according to the FCDO.

“Sir Tim will demand that the Russian Federation fulfil all of its obligations under International Humanitarian Law, including respecting and protecting all civilians,” the FCDO stated.

“He will make clear that the UK holds the Russian Federation responsible for the safety and welfare of civilians in the non-Government controlled areas of Ukraine, including those within the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk ‘People’s Republics’, which the United Kingdom does not recognise as independent states,” it added.

Advertisement

Also Read

British citizen Paul Urey held by Russian separatists dies
British citizen Paul Urey held by Russian separatists dies

The UK Foreign Office says it is urgently seeking clarification from Ukraine...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story