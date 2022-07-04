UK to pledge long-term support to rebuild Ukraine

Britain will commit long-term support for Ukraine after the conflict with Russia ends.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will commit the UK to long-term support for Ukraine after the conflict with Russia ends on Monday.

Truss is scheduled to attend a Ukraine Recovery Conference in Switzerland, where she will pledge both immediate humanitarian aid and access to British financial and economic expertise.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hawkish in his support for President Volodymyr Zelensky, visiting Kyiv twice since the conflict began in late February.

Last week, he pledged another £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, taking the total support provided in terms of weapons and other hardware to £2.3 billion.

According to Truss’s department, she will tell delegates that Ukraine’s recovery “will be a symbol of the power of democracy over autocracy”.

“It will show Putin that his attempts to destroy Ukraine have only produced a stronger, more prosperous and more united nation.

“The UK is resolute in its support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and will remain at Ukraine’s side as it emerges as a strong, thriving and cutting-edge democracy.”

According to the Foreign Office, Britain will “champion” the recovery of Kiev and the surrounding region at Zelensky’s request.

Truss will announce plans for next year’s recovery conference, as well as the establishment of a London office to help coordinate the Ukraine-led recovery process.

