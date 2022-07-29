Ukraine awaits to get confirmed route from UN for grain exports

The United Nations is expected to announce an agreed-upon route for grain shipments through the Black Sea.

The United Nations is expected to announce an agreed-upon route for grain shipments through the Black Sea, On Friday.

Despite the fact that Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement last week to allow the urgent grain to be exported, no ships have left so far, despite hopes that shipments could resume as soon as this week.

“Nearly all technical issues have been agreed. Today, we are receiving a confirmation from the UN regarding a proposed route that our vessels can follow in the Black Sea towards Bosphorus strait. And we are ready to start after that. I hope, by the end of the week, the first vessels can leave our ports,” Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov told reporters during a news conference on Friday, adding that Ukraine has done “200%” on its part for grain shipments to resume.

“The United Nations is committed to remaining fully involved and counts on the parties to really effectively comply with the agreement,” UN Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Oslat Lubrani told in a briefing with reporters, adding that UN Secretary General António Guterres has been personally putting efforts “day and night” in the negotiations.

According to US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, “the United States and the rest of the world will look to Russia to stand up and implement its agreements.”

