Ukraine counterattacks on Russian troops holding Kherson

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed major Russian targets in Kherson.

Russian troops are “virtually cut off” by the counter-offensive.

It would be the first time Ukrainian forces retook a major city.

Ukraine has amassed men and weaponry for weeks and now believes it’s making progress in the south.

Ukrainian soldiers, bolstered by new long-range missiles from the West, have destroyed major Russian targets in Kherson.

Russian troops are “virtually cut off” by the counteroffensive, which is “gaining momentum,” the British Defense Ministry warned Thursday.

At least three Dnipro River bridges are damaged, and the Antonivsky Bridge used to deliver supplies to the south is likely “unusable.” The 49th Army west of the river was “highly vulnerable,” it said.

Retaking Kherson, which Putin’s forces seized early in the invasion, would be “a major blow to the Russian war effort,” a Dartmouth College professor told NBC News via the Signal app.

Port cities have strategic and economic worth, he noted.

Greenberg said the counteroffensive “may be very crucial” since Ukraine “has been primarily on the defensive” and it will “test the country’s ability to tilt the balance of this military battle.”

It would be the first time Ukrainian forces retook a major city since Feb. 24.

