Ukraine frontline town desires just peace and silence

  • Before the war, Soledar was a popular tourist destination known for its “fairytale salt sculptures”.
  • Its name translates to “Gift of Salt” due to a massive salt mine on the outskirts.
  • Locals say only 2,000 people are left to fend for themselves.
SOLEDAR, Ukraine: So little remains of Soledar. In the basement are a chapel, a few food stores, and an ironmonger.

This mining town in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, where several thousand people still live, has been under fire every day for more than three months.

At regular intervals, the terrible sounds of explosions can be heard in the now-haunted town, whose name translates to “Gift of Salt” due to a massive salt mine on the outskirts.

According to the brochures, the mine is run by the Ukrainian company Artemsol and makes millions of tonnes of salt every year. It is also a popular tourist destination known for its “fairytale salt sculptures.”

Before the war, Soledar had 15,000 residents. It is also known for its underground sanatorium that treats lung ailments.

That occurred prior to the invasion.

Soledar was in the way of Russian troops trying to take control of the Donetsk area, so both sides attacked it.

The repeatedly struck mine is now closed.

Many flee. Locals say only 2,000 people are left to fend for themselves.

The houses along the main street are partially demolished or soiled with soot.

The cultural centre has been destroyed, and the smoky odour of its ruins remains. In the rubble, scattered papers and a telephone handset are visible.

“It happened on the night of July 9th to 10th. That night, a dozen missiles struck Soledar, “Tetyana, who was walking alongside her five-year-old daughter and 67-year-old mother, remarked.

The centre burned for several days without the intervention of firefighters.

“There are no more local authorities, no police, no doctors, no pharmacy. Everyone has left. We’ve been abandoned,” Tetyana added.

