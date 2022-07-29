Advertisement
Ukraine ready for first grain ship in Russia deal says Zelensky

  Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says the ship could leave port as soon as Friday.
  UN-led agreement signed last week to resume exports following blockade caused food prices to rise.
  Final preparations are reportedly still being made for the ship's departure.

The first grain ship from Ukraine since Russia’s invasion is ready and waiting for the signal to leave port, says President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He was speaking during a visit to the port of Chornomorsk, following the UN aid chief’s announcement that the ship could leave as soon as Friday.

A week ago, an UN-led agreement was signed to resume exports following a blockade that caused food prices to rise.

However, Martin Griffiths stated that “critical details” remained to be worked out.

A source told Russian media that it was possible, barring unforeseen circumstances.

With the hope of departing soon, President Zelensky stood alongside ambassadors from the G7 industrialized nations on the Black Sea coast, in front of the Turkish-registered ship Polarnet.

While the ship was loading grain, officials reported that another 17 ships were already loaded with 600,000 tonnes of cargo.

The UN aid chief stated unequivocally that exports could only resume safely once the Black Sea route was completed.

The sea corridor, convoy, and cargo inspection are all being organized by a joint coordination center (JCC) in Turkey, according to the agreement signed by Russia and Ukraine, and final preparations are reportedly still being made.

