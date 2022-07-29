Ukraine ready for first grain ship in Russia deal says Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says the ship could leave port as soon as Friday.

UN-led agreement signed last week to resume exports following blockade caused food prices to rise.

Final preparations are reportedly still being made for the ship's departure.

The first grain ship from Ukraine since Russia’s invasion is ready and waiting for the signal to leave port, says President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He was speaking during a visit to the port of Chornomorsk, following the UN aid chief’s announcement that the ship could leave as soon as Friday.

A week ago, an UN-led agreement was signed to resume exports following a blockade that caused food prices to rise.

However, Martin Griffiths stated that “critical details” remained to be worked out.