Ukrainian city Mykolaiv under massive attack by Russia

Mykolaiv experienced “massive” Russian bombing overnight.

Crimea was seized in 2014, which led to sanctions against Russia.

Oleksiy Vadatursky, and his wife Raisa were assassinated.

Mykolaiv, a city in southern Ukraine, reportedly experienced “massive” Russian bombing overnight. Oleksiy Vadatursky, one of Ukraine’s wealthiest men, and his wife Raisa were assassinated, according to the governor.

Nibulon, a significant agricultural company, was owned by Mr. Vadatursky, 74.

The city’s mayor described the bombardment as “probably the strongest of all time” In addition to dwellings, there was damage to a hotel, a sports complex, two schools, and a service station.

Mykolaiv, which is frequently attacked, is located on the major route to Odesa, Ukraine’s largest port.

Russia has postponed Navy Day celebrations in occupied Crimea in the meanwhile.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Sevastopol, cited a purported drone strike by the Ukrainian military on the command center of the Black Sea Fleet as the cause. Sevastopol has historically served as the fleet’s home port.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a top Ukrainian official, characterized the Russian story as a “provocation,” nevertheless.

“The liberation of our Crimea will take place differently and much more efficiently,” he declared.

Crimea was seized by Russian soldiers in 2014. That led to sanctions against Russia and was denounced as illegal on a global scale.

On Sunday, Russians are celebrating Navy Day, a national holiday that has been observed each year. Vladimir Putin, the president, is directing activities in St. Petersburg, where he was born.

The governor of Sevastopol stated in a Telegram post that “an unidentified object flew into the courtyard of the [Black Sea] Fleet headquarters” and “according to preliminary data, it was a drone”.

He accused “Ukronazis,” claiming that none of the six injured Fleet HQ staff members were slain.

As part of its propaganda campaign to support its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Russia has frequently called Ukrainian authorities “Nazis.”

Governor Razvozhayev shared a photo of himself in a courtyard covered with leaves, but there was no evident structural damage. He claimed that safety concerns had forced the cancellation of the Navy Day festivities.

The Black Sea Fleet already suffered a setback in April when its flagship Moskva sank following what Ukraine claimed was a strike with two Neptune missiles.

Without attributing it to a Ukrainian strike, Russia acknowledged that a large fire was started on board by bursting ammunition and claimed the missile cruiser drowned in a storm while being towed.

How many Russian seamen were killed or hurt when the ship sank is still unknown.

