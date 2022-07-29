Ukrainian court reduces the sentence of a Russian soldier

The sentence of Vadim Shishimarin has been reduced from life to 15 years.

He was found guilty of murdering a 62-year-old civilian while serving in the Russian army.

His most recent hearing had to be rescheduled due to his lawyer’s illness.

The Kyiv Court of Appeals announced on Friday that it is reducing the sentence of Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian soldier.

On May 23, Shishimarin was sentenced to life in prison in Ukraine’s first war crimes trial following Russia’s invasion. His prison sentence has been reduced to 15 years.

He was found guilty of murdering a 62-year-old civilian while serving in the Russian army in the early days of the war.

Shishimarin was charged with murder with intent and conspiracy. According to the Kyiv Court of Appeals, the judges no longer believe it was a deliberate conspiracy.

Shishimarin’s most recent hearing, scheduled for Monday, had to be rescheduled due to a request from Shishimarin’s lawyer, Viktor Ovsyannikov, who was feeling ill.

