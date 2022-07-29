Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ukrainian court reduces the sentence of a convicted Russian soldier

Ukrainian court reduces the sentence of a convicted Russian soldier

Articles
Advertisement
Ukrainian court reduces the sentence of a convicted Russian soldier

Ukrainian court reduces the sentence of a Russian soldier

Advertisement
  • The sentence of Vadim Shishimarin has been reduced from life to 15 years.
  • He was found guilty of murdering a 62-year-old civilian while serving in the Russian army.
  • His most recent hearing had to be rescheduled due to his lawyer’s illness.
Advertisement

The Kyiv Court of Appeals announced on Friday that it is reducing the sentence of Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian soldier.

On May 23, Shishimarin was sentenced to life in prison in Ukraine’s first war crimes trial following Russia’s invasion. His prison sentence has been reduced to 15 years.

He was found guilty of murdering a 62-year-old civilian while serving in the Russian army in the early days of the war.

Shishimarin was charged with murder with intent and conspiracy. According to the Kyiv Court of Appeals, the judges no longer believe it was a deliberate conspiracy.

Shishimarin’s most recent hearing, scheduled for Monday, had to be rescheduled due to a request from Shishimarin’s lawyer, Viktor Ovsyannikov, who was feeling ill.

Also Read

Kyiv court convicts Russian of war crimes as Zelensky woos Davos
Kyiv court convicts Russian of war crimes as Zelensky woos Davos

A Ukrainian court found a young Russian soldier guilty of war crimes...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story