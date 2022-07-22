Ukrainian MP names three ports to be included in grain export negotiations

A member of the Ukrainian delegation in the grain export negotiations, three Ukrainian ports will be included in the agreement on exporting agricultural products through agreed-upon Black Sea corridors.

“The exports will take place through three ports: Odesa, Pivdenny, (Yuzhiy) and Chornomorsk,” parliamentarian Rustem Umerov told Ukrainian media.

“In the future, we hope, we can also expand the list. All recommendations of the maritime forces, the armed forces must be respected. There are safe corridors, routes that we have developed together with the military, and all civilian ships will go through these routes. We will sell grain to everybody. And all vessels that follow these guidelines can come to us,” Umerov said.

Full details on the ports and safe channels for merchant shipping will be announced later Friday in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure announced that a delegation led by Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov had arrived in Istanbul.

“The Ukrainian side held a meeting with the Secretary General of the [United Nations], Antonio Guterres,” it said on its Facebook page. “The Secretary General once again expressed his support for the unblocking of Ukrainian ports and assured that security is an indisputable priority of the UN.”

