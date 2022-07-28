Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • UN Security Council condemns Myanmar executions of 4 activists
UN Security Council condemns Myanmar executions of 4 activists

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar executions of 4 activists

Articles
Advertisement
UN Security Council condemns Myanmar executions of 4 activists

United Nation Security Council

Advertisement
  • The UN Security Council denounced the execution of four inmates by the Myanmar junta.
  • The statement won praise from a shadow government of exiled Myanmar politicians.
  • It asked for the quick release of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, achieving rare unanimity on the post-coup crisis.
Advertisement

The UN Security Council denounced the executions of four inmates by the Myanmar junta, winning praise Thursday from a shadow government of exiled Myanmar politicians.

On Wednesday, the Security Council issued a statement denouncing the executions — Myanmar’s first in decades — and asking for the quick release of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, achieving a rare unanimity on the post-coup crisis.

The Security Council said, “The members of the Security Council condemned the military of Myanmar for killing opposition activists over the weekend.”

“They recalled the Secretary-General’s statement of July 25, 2022 and echoed his call for the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained prisoners.”

The declaration was approved by Russia and China, the junta’s two key allies that have traditionally covered it at the United Nations, as well as neighbouring India.

“Welcome UN Security Council condemning execution of democracy activists”, the “National Unity Government” (NUG) tweeted on its verified account.

Advertisement

The time had come for the council to “take concrete actions against the junta,” the statement continued.

The NUG, which is headed by parliamentarians from Aung San Suu Kyi’s expelled party, has been striving to overthrow the coup and has been designated by the junta as a “terrorist” organisation.

Also Read

British woman falls to death on hiking trip in Italy
British woman falls to death on hiking trip in Italy

The woman, 56, fell about 30m (100ft) on Sunday in the Dolomites....

The executions revealed Monday drew global criticism, fears that more would follow, and calls for sterner international measures against the junta.

Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democratic (NLD), and Kyaw Min Yu, also known as “Jimmy,” a senior democracy activist, were among the four executed.

Both were given the death penalty under anti-terrorism legislation.

Advertisement

Cambodian leader Hun Sen is the sole world leader to visit the junta since the coup.

The Cambodian prime minister had also asked Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the junta, to stop the killings.

Myanmar’s government has responded angrily to worldwide criticism of its use of the death penalty, claiming that the four killed convicts “deserved many death sentences.”

Also Read

Fanfare as Croatia’s Chinese-built bridge finally opens
Fanfare as Croatia’s Chinese-built bridge finally opens

China built the 2.4km (1.5 mile) Peljesac bridge, but the European Union...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story