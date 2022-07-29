United States House to vote to ban on assault-weapons

Nancy Pelosi husband buys millions computer-chip stocks before vote
United States House of Representatives will vote on a bill banning assault-style weapons on Friday, according to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s letter to lawmakers.
The legislation, which Pelosi, a Democrat, referred to as a “crucial step in our ongoing fight against the deadly epidemic of gun violence in our nation,” faces a difficult path in the closely divided U.S. Senate, where Republicans vehemently oppose such a ban and have the power to prevent legislation.
The most recent gun control measures follow mass shootings that occurred in May at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, an elementary school, as well as a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
The shootings, which took a total of 38 lives, reopened a heated national discussion about firearms and the protection of the Second Amendment’s right to bear weapons.
The assault-style weapons bill was originally scheduled for a vote earlier this week, but it was postponed as Democrats discussed concurrent legislation that would increase police funding as a safety net for the House’s moderate moderate Democrats who are in danger of losing the general election in November.
In her letter, Pelosi made no mention of the police budget measure, instead stating that “immense progress in our conversations” had been achieved and that further work was being done on the entire package of public safety legislation.
Legislation prohibiting assault-style firearms went into force in 1994, but it was repealed ten years later, and efforts to reinstate it have so far been unsuccessful.
An investigation conducted in 2021 by the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University found that the ban significantly reduced the number of mass shootings.
Republicans in Congress opposed a bill last month that would have raised the legal buying age for semi-automatic assault rifles from 18 to 21, but Democratic President Joe Biden overrode them and signed the legislation into law.
