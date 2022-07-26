Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • United States offers assistance to link Armenia, Azerbaijan
United States offers assistance to link Armenia, Azerbaijan

United States offers assistance to link Armenia, Azerbaijan

Articles
Advertisement
United States offers assistance to link Armenia, Azerbaijan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Advertisement
  • Antony Blinken offered US aid in developing ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
  • The two countries have a “historic opportunity to achieve peace in the region,” he said.
  • A ceasefire brokered by Russia expires in 2020, ending a six-week conflict in 2014.
Advertisement

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday he offered US aid in developing ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan, promoting a sustainable settlement between the enemies two years after a ceasefire brokered by Russia.

Blinken stated in separate conversations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that the two countries have a “historic opportunity to achieve peace in the region.”

Neal Price, a spokesman for the State Department, said that Blinken “offered the help of the United States to improve regional transportation and communication links.”

In May, under EU mediation, Aliyev and Pashinyan met to discuss a future peace accord. This month, their foreign ministers followed up with discussions in Georgia.

Also Read

Uganda police fire tear gas on inflation protesters
Uganda police fire tear gas on inflation protesters

Police in Uganda use tear gas to disperse protests over rising fuel...

After a six-week conflict that cost the lives of more than 6,500 people, Russia reached a truce in 2020.

Advertisement

In exchange for the presence of approximately 2,000 Russian peacekeepers, Armenia agreed to hand over large swaths of territory it had ruled for decades.

The so-called Minsk group was made up of countries with large Armenian communities.

Its goal was to bring an end to the first war between Azerbaijan and the Armenian-populated part of Azerbaijan called Nagorno-Karabakh in the 1990s.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the United States has severely reduced its interaction with Russia, but it has maintained direct contact with Moscow on international matters such as Iran.

Price said that the US was ready to work with “like-minded partners” to help bring peace to Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelensky urges Europe to boost Russia sanctions over ‘gas war’
Volodymyr Zelensky urges Europe to boost Russia sanctions over ‘gas war’

Ukraine's President calls on Europe to increase sanctions against Russia in response...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story