United States under heat alerts, 20 states are under heat warnings

A third of the United States population is under a heat advisory on Tuesday and Wednesday, as dangerous heat peaks across much of the country today and tomorrow.

More than 100 million Americans are under heat warnings, which affect parts of more than 20 states.

Today’s heat will be centred over the Plains, Lower Mississippi, and much of Texas, where heat advisories are in effect.

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.

Dallas and Oklahoma City could hit 110 degrees today with the heat index as high as 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

Low temperatures will remain above 80 degrees Fahrenheit, making the situation even more dangerous because the body will not have time to cool down.

Heat advisories are in effect for tomorrow in New York, Philadelphia, and Boston, where highs will be in the 90s and the heat index will be around 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday afternoon.

The heat is expected to last into the weekend in many places.

Over the next week, approximately 265 million Americans, or more than 80% of the population, are expecting temperatures to rise above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Over the next seven days, more than 60 million people are expected to experience high temperatures of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

The extreme heat is causing a high fire danger across north Texas and parts of Oklahoma, where more than 10 million people, including Dallas, are under red flag warnings.

