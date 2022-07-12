US claims an attack in Syria killed the leader of ISIS

U.S. claims an attack in Syria killed the leader of ISIS

Maher al-Agal was one of the top four ISIS leaders overall, U.S. Central Command says.

His deputy was also targeted but it’s not clear if he was killed or injured.

Strikes come ahead of President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East.

Maher al-Agal, a key figure in the Islamic State terrorist organisation in Syria; was killed in a U.S. airstrike early on Tuesday. According to a CENTCOM spokeswoman, Maher al-Agal was one of the top four ISIS leaders overall.

A CENTCOM statement says, an Al-Agal deputy got targeted; though it was unclear if he died or was hurt.

According to Col. Joe Buccino, CENTCOM spokesman, “the elimination of senior ISIS officials; will impede the terrorist organization’s capacity to further plot and carry out strikes.”

It would be the most current of several recent attacks against the terrorist organisation in Syria. The U.S. military claims that a mission last month; resulted in the seizure of an unidentified top ISIS officer and bomb builder.

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the head of ISIS; died in a U.S. special forces operation in northwest Syria in February, according to the military.

Prior to President Joe Biden’s visit to the Middle East; the news was in release. On Wednesday, he is in schedule to arrive in Israel; to have a number of meetings there and in the West Bank before flying to Saudi Arabia.

