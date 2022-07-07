US expands economic conflict with China and Russia

US aims to expand export bans on China over security and human rights, New York Times reports.

Alan Estevez: “My goal is to stop China from being able to use that technology to advance their military”.

The US is treating confrontation with China as part of broader conflict to weaken and subjugate potential rivals.

In a piece headed “US plans to increase export prohibitions on China; over security and human rights,” which appeared in the New York Times on Tuesday; Washington’s growing trade battle with Beijing was directly connected to its proxy conflict; with Russia in the Ukraine.

According to the report, which cited administration sources; “the Biden administration is adopting lessons gained from limitations on Russia during the Ukraine war; to try to curb China’s military and technology advancements”. It was mentioned that the US’s “biggest long-term rival”; according to the White House is China.

At a gathering hosted by the Center for a New American Security; US Commerce Department official Alan Estevez stated: “We need to make sure that the US maintains technical overmatch. Therefore, China is not to develop any capabilities; that may be used in a confrontation against us or any of its neighbours.

Estevez is in charge of the Bureau of Industry and Security’s export controls; which is part of the Commerce Department. The fact that he is also a former Pentagon official is significant; because it emphasises the connection between economic and military conflict. “My aim is to prohibit China from being able to utilise that technology to progress their military; upgrade their military,” Estevez said last week at a policy conference; sponsored by the Commerce Department.

It is extremely noteworthy that the Biden administration is using China as a target; for its offensive against Russia. The US is publicly portraying the military struggle with Russia; and the escalating fight with China as components of a larger conflict; to destabilise and enslave prospective adversaries.

