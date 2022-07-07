Advertisement
US expands economic conflict with China and Russia







  • US aims to expand export bans on China over security and human rights, New York Times reports.
  • Alan Estevez: “My goal is to stop China from being able to use that technology to advance their military”.
  • The US is treating confrontation with China as part of broader conflict to weaken and subjugate potential rivals.
In a piece headed “US plans to increase export prohibitions on China; over security and human rights,” which appeared in the New York Times on Tuesday; Washington’s growing trade battle with Beijing was directly connected to its proxy conflict; with Russia in the Ukraine.

According to the report, which cited administration sources; “the Biden administration is adopting lessons gained from limitations on Russia during the Ukraine war; to try to curb China’s military and technology advancements”. It was mentioned that the US’s “biggest long-term rival”; according to the White House is China.

At a gathering hosted by the Center for a New American Security; US Commerce Department official Alan Estevez stated: “We need to make sure that the US maintains technical overmatch. Therefore, China is not  to develop any capabilities; that may be used in a confrontation against us or any of its neighbours.

Estevez is in charge of the Bureau of Industry and Security’s export controls; which is part of the Commerce Department. The fact that he is also a former Pentagon official is significant; because it emphasises the connection between economic and military conflict. “My aim is to prohibit China from being able to utilise that technology to progress their military; upgrade their military,” Estevez said last week at a policy conference; sponsored by the Commerce Department.

It is extremely noteworthy that the Biden administration is using China as a target; for its offensive against Russia. The US is publicly portraying the military struggle with Russia; and the escalating fight with China as components of a larger conflict; to destabilise and enslave prospective adversaries.

