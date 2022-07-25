US helicopters hold first live-fire exercises in South Korea since 2019

A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter is staged on the flight pad during the combined units aerial gunnery qualifications on Thursday. at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in South Korea

Since 2019, Apache attack helicopters have conducted their first live-fire drills with rockets and guns.

The drills occur as the partners increase military exercises in response to North Korean tensions.

President Yoon Suk-yeol of South Korea has committed to “normalise” joint exercises.

Advertisement

US Army Apache attack helicopters stationed in South Korea are conducting live-fire training with rockets and guns for the first time since early 2019 as the allies intensify military exercises in response to heightened tensions with North Korea.

The Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, located just south of the heavily guarded Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) along the border, restarted training after having been suspended in recent years due to noise and safety complaints from neighbouring residents.

The US 2nd Infantry Division released pictures and videos of AH-64E v6 Apache helicopters doing certification training the week before.

“Crews are qualifying during both day and night on the AGM-114 Hellfire missile, Hydra 70 rocket, and 30mm canon,” he said on Twitter.

The allies have declared that they will resume other live field training during joint exercises that had been toned down in recent years due to COVID-19 and efforts to alleviate tensions with the North.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol vowed to “normalise” joint drills and increase deterrence against the North.

Advertisement

It’s unclear why the Apache drills resumed; neither USFK nor South Korea’s defence ministry responded to requests for comment.

The lack of live-fire training was a “big problem” for US pilots and crews, according to a former senior US defence official.

Also Read Tunisians vote on constitution to support Kais Saied rule Voting began in Tunisia on Monday on a constitution viewed as a...

“They were less ready by the time they left (South Korea) than when they arrived,” he told an international news agency, speaking anonymously to discuss US military activities.

During the period without live-fire training, the Pentagon paid to bring Apache personnel back to the United States for quarterly qualification exercises, he noted.

In February, the US military permanently stationed an Apache unit in South Korea, he added.

Advertisement

South Korean President Moon Jae–administration showed no interest in continuing the drills, the former official said, expecting Yoon would make greater progress.

Also Read Two killed, five wounded in Los Angeles park shooting The incident occurred in Peck Park in San Pedro at 4 pm...