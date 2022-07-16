US Navy challenges Chinese claims for second time in a week

The Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei all claim sovereignty over parts of the Spratly Islands, but the US Navy statement made no mention of them.



According to Navy statements, Saturday’s operation was the fourth FONOP challenging Chinese claims this year and the second such operation for the Benfold in the last four days.

It carried out the same mission on Wednesday in the Paracel Islands, a chain in the northern South China Sea known as the Xisha Islands in China and claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan.

On Wednesday, Beijing reacted angrily to the US Navy’s Paracels FONOP.