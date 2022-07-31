Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid after ‘rebound’ infection

US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid after ‘rebound’ infection

Articles
Advertisement
US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid after ‘rebound’ infection

US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid after ‘rebound’ infection (crdits:google)

Advertisement
  • US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again.
  • The 79-year-old first contracted the virus on 21 July.
  • His doctor has said there is no need to resume treatment but he will remain under observation. Mr Biden had tested negative for the virus four times before.
Advertisement

US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, in what his doctor described as a “rebound” infection.

The 79-year-old first became ill with the virus on July 21, when he was diagnosed with mild symptoms.

 

Mr. Biden stated on Saturday that he was not experiencing symptoms but would isolate “for the safety of everyone around me.”

 

Between Tuesday and Friday last week, the president tested negative for the virus four times.

Advertisement

 

Mr Biden’s physician, Dr Kevin O’Connor, stated in a letter describing the situation that there was no need to resume treatment, but that the president would be kept under “close observation.”

 

Mr. Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral medication that, according to Dr. O’Connor, has resulted in a “small percentage” of Covid patients having a “rebound” test.

Also Read

Trapped woman pulled to safety from flooded car
Trapped woman pulled to safety from flooded car

Sue Teder's 11-week-old puppy Claire was on her lap as she dialled...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story