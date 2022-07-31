US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid after ‘rebound’ infection

Trapped woman pulled to safety from flooded car
US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, in what his doctor described as a “rebound” infection.
The 79-year-old first became ill with the virus on July 21, when he was diagnosed with mild symptoms.
Mr. Biden stated on Saturday that he was not experiencing symptoms but would isolate “for the safety of everyone around me.”
Between Tuesday and Friday last week, the president tested negative for the virus four times.
Mr Biden’s physician, Dr Kevin O’Connor, stated in a letter describing the situation that there was no need to resume treatment, but that the president would be kept under “close observation.”
Mr. Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral medication that, according to Dr. O’Connor, has resulted in a “small percentage” of Covid patients having a “rebound” test.
