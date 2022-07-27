Viktor Orban adviser Hegedus resigns after ‘pure Nazi’ speech

Hungarian prime leader spoke out against becoming “peoples of mixed race”.

The address was delivered on Saturday in a Romanian province.

Zsuzsa Hegedus called the speech a “pure Nazi text”.

After the Hungarian prime leader spoke out against becoming “peoples of mixed race,” a member of Viktor Orban’s inner circle quit.

According to Hungarian media, Zsuzsa Hegedus, who has known nationalist Mr. Orban for 20 years, called the speech a “pure Nazi text.”

Holocaust survivors from the International Auschwitz Committee referred to the speech as “stupid and dangerous.”

According to Mr. Orban’s spokeswoman, the words were distorted in the media.

The address was delivered on Saturday in a Romanian province with a sizable Hungarian population.

In it, Mr. Orban claimed that while mating with Europeans should be allowed, doing so with non-Europeans led to a “mixed-race world.”

We are open to mixing, but we don’t want to become people of mixed racial origin, he remarked.

Although Ms. Hegedus acknowledged Mr. Orban’s well-known anti-immigration beliefs, she felt his address on Saturday went too far.

She stated in her resignation letter that “I don’t know how you didn’t notice that the speech you delivered is a purely Nazi diatribe worthy of Joseph Goebbels,” according to the Hungarian hvg.hu news website.

The chief of Adolf Hitler’s publicity department was Joseph Goebbels.

