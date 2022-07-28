Viktor Orban says Ukraine cannot win the war with current strategy

Hungary and Ukraine have had strained relations in recent months.

Hungary blocked a sanctions package that would have seen the EU ban Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

Viktor Orban fears the European Union will be “pushed into a war situation” if the conflict continues. Advertisement

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned that Ukraine will not be able to defeat Russia under NATO’s current support strategy.

He said this while speaking alongside Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Vienna.: “This war in this form cannot be won.”

He stated that NATO’s strategy of supplying Ukraine with weapons and training has “so far demonstrated that it will not lead to success.”

Hungary and Ukraine have had strained relations in recent months, with Hungary blocking a sanctions package that would have seen the EU ban Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Mr. Orban stated that there would be no peace unless the strategy was changed, and that he feared the European Union would be “pushed into a war situation.”

“It is unclear how the EU can avoid recession if the war continues,” he said.