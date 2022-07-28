Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Viktor Orban says Ukraine cannot win the war with current strategy of NATO
Viktor Orban says Ukraine cannot win the war with current strategy of NATO

Viktor Orban says Ukraine cannot win the war with current strategy of NATO

Articles
Advertisement
Viktor Orban says Ukraine cannot win the war with current strategy of NATO

Viktor Orban says Ukraine cannot win the war with current strategy

Advertisement
  • Hungary and Ukraine have had strained relations in recent months.
  • Hungary blocked a sanctions package that would have seen the EU ban Russian oil imports by the end of the year.
  • Viktor Orban fears the European Union will be “pushed into a war situation” if the conflict continues.
    • Advertisement

 

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned that Ukraine will not be able to defeat Russia under NATO’s current support strategy.

He said this while speaking alongside Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Vienna.: “This war in this form cannot be won.”

He stated that NATO’s strategy of supplying Ukraine with weapons and training has “so far demonstrated that it will not lead to success.”

Hungary and Ukraine have had strained relations in recent months, with Hungary blocking a sanctions package that would have seen the EU ban Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Mr. Orban stated that there would be no peace unless the strategy was changed, and that he feared the European Union would be “pushed into a war situation.”

“It is unclear how the EU can avoid recession if the war continues,” he said.

Also Read

Viktor Orban adviser Hegedus resigns after ‘pure Nazi’ speech
Viktor Orban adviser Hegedus resigns after ‘pure Nazi’ speech

Hungarian prime leader spoke out against becoming "peoples of mixed race". The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
FBI publishes images of officers handling spy balloon
FBI publishes images of officers handling spy balloon
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes reaches 19,863
Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquakes reaches 19,863
Hundreds of bodies delivered across Turkey-Syrian border
Hundreds of bodies delivered across Turkey-Syrian border
Death toll across Turkey and Syria crosses 17,500
Death toll across Turkey and Syria crosses 17,500
Iran appears to be modifying drones for Russia
Iran appears to be modifying drones for Russia
Ukraine hails excellent connection with France
Ukraine hails excellent connection with France
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story