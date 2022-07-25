Advertisement
  News
  World
  Volodymyr Zelensky urges Europe to boost Russia sanctions over 'gas war'
  • Ukraine’s President calls on Europe to increase sanctions against Russia in response to its “gas war”.
  • Gazprom has announced a new cut in gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline.
  • The German government said there was no technical justification for Gazprom’s announcement.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Europe on Monday to increase sanctions against Russia in response to its “gas war.”

“Today we heard new gas threats to Europe… This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe,” Zelensky said, reacting to Gazprom’s announcement of a new cut in gas deliveries to Europe.

Russia’s state-owned energy giant said it will cut daily gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to 33 million cubic metres a day — about 20 percent of the pipeline’s capacity — from Wednesday.

It said it was halting the operation of one of the last two operating turbines due to the “technical condition of the engine”.

The German government said there was no technical justification for Gazprom’s announcement.

Europe is heavily dependent on Russian energy resources, and the West accuses Moscow of using energy as a weapon in retaliation for the sanctions adopted after Russia invaded Ukraine.

In his daily video message,Volodymyr  Zelensky said: “They don’t care what will happen to the people, how they will suffer — from hunger due to blocked ports, from winter cold and poverty… or the occupation. These are just different forms of terror”.

“That is why you have to hit back. Do not think about how to bring back the turbine, but strengthen the sanctions,” he said.

Gazprom’s announcement comes after Russia restored critical gas supplies to Europe via Germany via Nord Stream last week after a 10-day maintenance period, but only at 40% of the pipeline’s capacity.

