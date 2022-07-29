Zelenskyy admits his Wife ‘Is Stronger Than She Thought She Was’

The Ukrainian President, 44, stated in a feature for Vogue’s newest digital cover that his wife is “stronger than she thought she was.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, are speaking out about their family life in the midst of Ukraine’s ongoing conflict.

“She has a strong personality to start with,” Zelenskyy shared. “And this war – well, any war is probably bound to bring out qualities you never expected to have.”

Zelenskyy called his wife “my love” and “my greatest friend,” adding: “Olena really is my best friend. She is also a patriot and she deeply loves Ukraine. It’s true. And she is an excellent mother.”

The couple has two children: Oleksandra, 18 years old, and Kyrylo, 9 years old. Zelenska and the children have remained close since the war began. “I’m not sure how I would have survived these months if we hadn’t been together,” she told the publication.

However, Zelenskyy has not been able to see his children for security reasons. “He’s having a much more difficult time with this. He is in pain. Because they can’t see each other, my children do as well “She stated.

“Like any ordinary man, I have been worried sick about them, about their safety. I didn’t want them to be put in danger,” Zelenskyy told.

“It’s not about romance. It’s about horrors that were happening here in Kyiv’s outskirts and all those horrors that are happening now in our country, in occupied territories,” he added. “But of course I’ve been missing them. I’ve wanted to hug them so much. I’ve wanted to be able to touch them.” Advertisement Russia’s offensive against Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on February 24 — Europe’s first major land conflict in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians, including children, have already been reported killed or injured. According to the UN, millions of Ukrainians have fled as well. “You don’t know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic,” Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians. Advertisement The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has elicited worldwide condemnation and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia. Various countries have pledged aid or military support to the resistance as NATO forces mass in the region around Ukraine. Zelenskyy called for peace talks, which have so far failed, while urging his country to fight back. Putin maintains that Ukraine has historical ties to Russia and that he is acting in his country’s best security interests. Zelenskyy vowed not to back down. “No one can break us; we’re strong, we’re Ukrainians.” Advertisement He told EU in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, “Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness.” Also Read Zelenskyy says Johnson’s resignation is ‘sadness’ Volodymyr Zelenskyy says news of Boris Johnson's resignation was met with "sadness"...