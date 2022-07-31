War may cut the harvest in half-Ukrainian president Zelensky

Ukrainian President tweeted that the country’s harvest may only be half.

Ukraine is a major exporter of grains to the world market.

A Russian naval blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has caused problems.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the country’s harvest may only be half as large as usual this year, according to the president of Ukraine on Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted in English, “Ukrainian harvest this year is under the threat to be twice less,” implying half as much as normal.

“Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion. Still grains find a way to be delivered alternatively,” he added.

Due to a Russian naval blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, Ukraine, a major exporter of grains to the world market, has had difficulty reaching customers with its product.

Ships carrying grain out of three ports in southern Ukraine will be able to pass safely thanks to an agreement made on July 22 between Turkey and the UN.

The infrastructure minister of Ukraine stated that his country was prepared to begin transporting grain and expressed optimism that the first ships will depart by the end of the week while speaking in one of those ports on Friday.

