West Virginia woman wakes after two years in a coma, to identify attacker

West Virginia woman awoke from a years-long coma after being brutally attacked and identified the assailant as her brother, Authorities said.
Wanda Palmer was in a long-term care facility in New Martinsville, West Virginia, after being beaten and “left for dead” in her home in June of 2020, according to a Jackson County Sheriff Department statement.
Wanda Palmer’s brother, Daniel Palmer, was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and malicious wounding of his sister near Cottageville, according to the sheriff.
According to West Virginia Metro News, when Palmer was discovered, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said she had been so brutally attacked that authorities thought she was dead.
Palmer’s care facility notified authorities last week that she had awoken from her coma, according to Metro News.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has been contacted for comment by reputed media organization.
Despite suffering brain damage from the assault, medical staff told authorities that Palmer was able to speak enough to identify her assailant, according to News.
“The keys to the whole thing lay with the victim herself and with her unable to communicate we were left with nothing. Now low and behold two years later and boom, she’s awake and able to tell us exactly what happened,” Mellinger told the media.
“He didn’t give us any fight or anything. There was a little bit of surprise, but not entirely,” Mellinger told media of the arrest.
Officials believe Daniel Palmer used a machete or a hatchet to attack his sister.
He was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding.
It was unclear whether Daniel Palmer had hired an attorney.
