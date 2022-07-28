White House eyes for new vaccines that protect against covid-19 Variants

The Biden administration hosted a summit on the future of coronavirus vaccines.

The goal is for a vaccine that can take on multiple variants while protecting against infection.

Current vaccines are "terrific" and "life-saving," but more is required, officials say.

According to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha, the current vaccines are “terrific” and “life-saving.” Though they continue to protect against severe disease, he believes that more is required.

“We need vaccines that are durable,” Jha said. “We need vaccines that are broader and offer longer-lasting protection. We need a vaccine that can stand up to multiple variants. Ultimately, we need vaccines that can protect us no matter what Mother Nature throws at us.”

These objectives clearly set the bar for the next generation of vaccines to be “extremely high,” according to Jha.

According to leading infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, two next-generation vaccines to focus on are a pan-coronavirus vaccine, also known as a universal vaccine, and a mucosal vaccine, also known as a nasal vaccine.

The vaccines, however, would not be developed by the US government.

“Our job is not to develop a vaccine,” Fauci said. “We are not a vaccine production company. Our job is to facilitate by providing our scientists – brilliant scientists, many of whom are in this room right now – with the capability and the support to pursue scientific leads.”

According to Fauci, the job cannot be completed without the participation of the private sector. Pfizer and Moderna representatives attended the summit.

However, given Congress’ refusal to authorise additional COVID-19 funding, it’s unclear where the government might get the funds to help with vaccine development.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans who are interested in such vaccines may be small. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, less than one-third of people aged 50 and up who are eligible for a second coronavirus booster shot have received one.

Officials say that, while it’s a tall order, figuring out the next generation of vaccines could be critical to putting an end to the pandemic.

“While the vaccines are terrific, hundreds of Americans, thousands of people around the world are still dying every day,” Jha said. “And while there’s a lot we can do to continue to work on that and prevent that, building a higher, sort of a new generation of vaccines will make an enormous difference in bringing this pandemic to an end.”