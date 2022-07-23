Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
WHO has declared the monkeypox a worldwide emergency

WHO has declared the monkeypox a worldwide emergency

Articles
Advertisement
WHO has declared the monkeypox a worldwide emergency

monkeypox a worldwide emergency

Advertisement
  • The World Health Organization declares a global emergency for the monkeypox outbreak.
  • The declaration could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease.
  • Monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades.
Advertisement

WHO declared on Saturday that the spreading monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries; is a “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency. This declaration may encourage additional funding for the once-rare disease’s treatment; and exacerbate the competition for limited vaccine supplies.

Monkeypox has existed in some areas of central and west Africa for decades, but until May; when officials discovered dozens of infections in Europe, North America, and other places; it was not known to cause significant outbreaks outside of the continent; or to spread significantly among humans.

Also Read

WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency

The World Health Organization has designated the monkeypox outbreak a worldwide health...

When a worldwide emergency is declared, it signifies that the monkeypox epidemic is a “exceptional occurrence”; that may spread to other nations and necessitates a coordinated international response. For public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic; the 2014 West African Ebola epidemic, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016; and the continuing campaign to eliminate polio, WHO has already proclaimed emergencies.

The emergency declaration mainly acts as an appeal to focus more resources and attention; on an epidemic on a worldwide scale. Given that the U.N. health agency is virtually unable to persuade nations to take action; previous statements had a mixed reception.

Also Read

World Health Organization to reconvene monkeypox emergency panel
World Health Organization to reconvene monkeypox emergency panel

The World Health Organization's emergency committee on monkeypox will reconvene July 21....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story