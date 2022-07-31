Wisconsin stabbing leaves one teenager dead and four others injured

stabbing leaves one teenager dead and four others injured

Five people were stabbed with a knife on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin.

A suspect has been taken into custody without incident.

It is unclear what led up to the attack, sheriff’s office says.

Advertisement

Authorities said that four people were badly injured after being stabbed while tubing on a major Wisconsin river on Saturday. One youngster was murdered in the incident.

Sheriff Scott Knudson of St. Croix County called the situation “chaotic” and “frightening.”

During a news conference on Saturday, he assured reporters that anyone who observed it would never forget it. “It is tragic,”

The sheriff reported that five persons were attacked with knives while tubing on Somerset’s; Apple River on Saturday afternoon.

A Minnesotan teenager, age 17, was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead, according to Knudson.

He states that all four of the other victims were thought to have suffered serious injuries. A helicopter was used to remove two patients from the remote location; and many ambulances also responded.

Advertisement

One lady and three males, all in their early 20s, were among the survivors, according to the sheriff.

Also Read Police: a man was fatally stabbed during a fight in Harlem 27-year-old victim was on W. 130th St. near Lenox Ave. about 12:15...

Despite having fled the scene, the sheriff’s office said that a suspect was safely put into custody.

He was a Minnesotan who was 52 years old, according to the sheriff. He said that a passerby snapped a photo of him, which assisted investigators in finding him.

According to Knudson, investigators were questioning “a lot of witnesses” and searched the area; for the knife that was in use in the assault.

He replied, “We’re really attempting to reroute some of the tubing traffic around our crime scene. “That alone is making it difficult to get them off the river; and to collect up what we can in a remote location.

Advertisement

According to Knudson, it’s unknown what caused the attack.

The sheriff’s office declared that the public is no longer in danger.

About 35 miles to the east of Minneapolis, at Somerset; you may find the Wisconsin-Minnesota boundary.

Tubing and camping are common activities along the Apple River.

Also Read 73-year-old woman stabbed by a 100-pound sailfish A 100-pound sailfish jumped out of the water off the coast of...