Woman is assaulted by a man for kicking his car

A driver in Singapore is seen in a one-minute Facebook group post slapping and pushing a lady to the ground.

The woman repeatedly kicks his car.

Some Facebook users claim that she was deserving of the man’s response.

Advertisement

A driver in Singapore is seen in a one-minute Facebook group post slapping and pushing a lady to the ground after she repeatedly kicks his car.

Some Facebook users claim that she was deserving of the man’s response.

In the video, which was posted to the Facebook page for the SG Road Vigilante group, a woman can be seen yelling at the driver and kicking his car as he tries to flee.

Also Read Toronto bus assault victim who was set on fire passes away A woman from Toronto was set on fire on a bus. The...

Angry, the motorist pulls over, approaches the woman, and slaps her. According to a report by Asia One, the two continue to dispute until the woman kicks the man and he smacks her once again.

The man lifts up the woman and throws her to the ground before driving off after the woman again kicks the car in the left side mirror.

Advertisement

The driver was from Prime Limousine, according to the video’s caption.

While many internet users are eager to take a side, there are plenty who claim that both are to blame in the video’s comments section.

Also Read Chris Pincher, MP, is seeking medical assistance, after assault Chris Pincher was suspended as a Conservative MP after being accused of...