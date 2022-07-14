Advertisement
World Health Organization to reconvene monkeypox emergency panel

Delhi reports first case of monkeypox, fourth in India (credits:google)

  • The World Health Organization’s emergency committee on monkeypox will reconvene July 21.
  • The committee is meeting to determine whether the outbreak is a global health emergency.
  • There are 9,200 cases of monkeypox in 63 countries as of Tuesday’s update from the WHO.
World Health Organization announced Thursday that its expert monkeypox committee would reconvene on July 21 to determine whether the outbreak is a global health emergency.

The WHO’s emergency committee on monkeypox will meet again, with the UN health agency now aware of 9,200 cases in 63 countries as of Tuesday’s update.

Since early May, there has been an increase in monkeypox infections outside of the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

On June 23, the WHO convened an emergency committee of experts to decide if monkeypox constitutes a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) — the highest alarm that the WHO can sound.

But a majority advised the WHO’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the situation, at that point, had not met that threshold.

Now a second meeting will be held, with case numbers rising.

“The emergency committee will provide its views to the WHO director general on whether the event constitutes a PHEIC,” the UN health agency said in a statement.

“If so, it will propose temporary recommendations on how to better prevent and reduce the spread of the disease and manage the global public health response.”

A statement will be issued in the days following the meeting.

Most monkeypox infections so far have been observed in men who have sex with men, of young age and chiefly in urban areas, according to the WHO.

The committee will look at trends, how effective the counter-measures are and make recommendations for what countries and communities should do to tackle the outbreak, Tedros told a press conference on Tuesday.

He said the WHO was working closely with civil society and the LGBTQ community, “especially to tackle the stigma around the virus” and spread information to help people stay safe.

“WHO continues to work with countries and vaccine manufacturers to coordinate the sharing of vaccines, which are currently scarce,” he added.

The Geneva-based organization is also working with countries and experts to drive forward research and development.

“We must work to stop onward transmission and advise governments to implement contact tracing to help track and stem the virus as well as to assist people in isolation,” Tedros said.

A week ago, the WHO issued its first situation report on the spread of monkeypox, detailing the typical profile of those affected by the outbreak so far.

According to available statistics, almost all patients affected thus far are male, with a median age of 37, with three-fifths identifying as men who have sex with men, the WHO said.

The normal initial symptoms of monkeypox include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a blistery chickenpox-like rash.

But the report said that in this outbreak, many cases were not presenting with the classically-described clinical picture.

Among the cases who reported at least one symptom, 81 percent presented with a widespread rash on the body, 50 percent presented with fever and 41 percent presented with genital rash.

Jean-Marie Okwo-Bele of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a former director of the WHO’s Vaccines and Immunisation Department, chairs the WHO’s 16-member emergency committee on monkeypox.

Since 2009, there have been six PHEIC declarations, the most recent being for Covid-19 in 2020 – though the slow global response to the alarm bell continues to irritate WHO headquarters.

