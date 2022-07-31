Zelensky urges frontline withdrawal Donetsk

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, advised residents on Saturday to evacuate the frontline Donetsk region, the scene of severe fighting with the Russian military, while Kyiv appealed to the Red Cross and the United Nations to secure access to its detained soldiers.

Since Russia’s attack on Kyiv failed a few weeks into the February 24 invasion, most of its attacks have been in the eastern Donetsk area.

In his daily address, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that thousands of people, including children, were still in the area where fighting was going on. According to the governor of Donetsk, six civilians were killed and fifteen were hurt on Friday.

“There’s already a governmental decision about obligatory evacuation from Donetsk,” Zelensky added, highlighting the appeals to evacuate the beleaguered territory in recent weeks.

“Leave, we will help,” Zelensky said. “At this stage of the war, terror is the main weapon of Russia.”

Official Ukrainian estimates say that between 200,000 and 220,000 civilians still live in the part of Donetsk that is not inhabited.

An urgent order to leave the area was sent out Saturday night. It said that the coming winter made it necessary, especially for the more than 50,000 children who were still in the area.

In a statement, Kyiv’s Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories said, “They need to be evacuated. You cannot put them in mortal danger in the winter without heating, light, and the ability to keep them warm.”

Zelensky urged the international community, especially the US, to label Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism.”

The call came a day after a building in Kremlin-controlled Olenivka that held Ukrainian prisoners of war was destroyed, killing hundreds.

On Saturday, Ukrainian human rights official Dmytro Lubinets said he asked the ICRC and UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission to go to Olenivka.

The ICRC has requested permission from the Russians, he said.

