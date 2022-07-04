Zelenskyy promises that Ukraine will liberate the occupied Luhansk

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated troops for “liberating” Ukraine’s Luhansk province.

Russian forces are now turning their attention to capturing more parts of the neighboring Donetsk region of the Donbas.

Local officials expect Russian forces to concentrate their attacks on Sloviansk.

Following many weeks of intense combat; the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk was “free” on Monday; according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Although the total number of fatalities is not yet known; a significant percentage of the area’s infrastructure; including residential structures, has been destroyed. Following Sunday’s intense bombardment of the province; local authorities claim that Russian forces are now concentrating on taking more areas; of the nearby Donetsk region of the Donbas.

The governor of the Donetsk province, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported a “tough Sunday in the Donetsk area [with] missile attacks; and shelling throughout the territory” along with several civilian deaths.

Serhiy Haidai, the regional governor of Luhansk, anticipates that Russian forces will focus their assaults on Sloviansk; the first city in Donetsk to be taken by Russian-backed forces in 2014. Sloviansk had a pre-war population of about 100,000. Three months later, Ukrainian forces retook it.

Fighting between Ukrainian and pro-Russian forces has sometimes taken place in Luhansk and Donetsk.

Capturing the Donbas is a “unconditional priority” by Moscow.

