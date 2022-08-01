1 dead, 17 injured when man crashes car into fire victims crowd

A heavy police presence was reported at the Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick, Pennsylvania after multiple pedestrians were reportedly struck

Multiple people were reportedly struck outside of the Intoxicology Department pub in Berwick, Pennsylvania.

The incident resulted in one fatality and seventeen injuries, according to police.

The same individual was later located in Luzerne County, where police had received a report of a man assaulting a lady.

Advertisement

A man was detained in Eastern Pennsylvania after he drove through a crowd at an event honouring victims of a recent fire and later assaulted a woman, according to police.

Multiple people were reportedly struck outside of the Intoxicology Department pub in Berwick, Pennsylvania, according to US news agency reports.

The incident resulted in one fatality and seventeen injuries, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

“On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Bloomsburg received a call to assist Berwick Police Department with a vehicle that drove through a crowd at a community event on West 2nd Street in Berwick Borough, Columbia County,” according to a statement.

According to the statement, twelve of the victims were transferred to the Geisinger Danville hospital, three to the Geisinger Wyoming Valley hospital, one to the Berwick Hospital, and one to the Geisinger Bloomsburg hospital.

The criminal fled the scene.

Advertisement

According to a US news outlet, the accident occurred at a one-day benefit for the families of ten victims murdered in a recent fire in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania.

The same individual suspected to be responsible for the collision was later located in Luzerne County, where police had received a report of a man assaulting a lady.

“Upon arrival, troopers located a deceased female and a male held by the local police department,” the statement continued. The suspect continues to be held at PSP Shickshinny pending the filing of criminal charges.

The Borough of Berwick Police Department did not immediately reply to US news agency request for comment.

Take a look:

Advertisement 🚨Major Incident – Homicide🚨

On Saturday, August 13, an individual drove through a crowd at a community event in Berwick, Columbia County, killing 1 and injuring 17. The same person then killed another person in Luzerne County. He is in custody at this time.⤵️@PAStatePolice pic.twitter.com/MUZHp8Plgj — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) August 14, 2022

“The Columbia County District Attorney’s Office along with the Troop N Major Case Team are investigating the homicide incident in Berwick, Columbia County,” PSP added.

Also Read United States to increase Taiwan, trade, organize air and sea transits The US will increase commerce with Taiwan in reaction to China's "provocative"...