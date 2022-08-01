1 dead after shooting in Boston South End

An investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in Boston South End.

A doctor at the Boston Medical Center, where the man was taken, said that he was dead.

An investigation has been launched after a shooting that killed someone on Saturday night in Boston South End.

At around 10 o’clock at night, police were called to the area around West Dedham Street.

At this time, the authorities have not given out any more information. No arrests have been made.

Earlier, a source says that the triple shooting in Philadelphia that killed a 19-year-old Popeyes worker may have started because of a fight over a woman.

According to reports from Philadelphia, when police got to the event Monday night after the restaurant in the city’s northern section had closed, they discovered two additional employees suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

It is currently reported that their condition is stable.

Police say that the shooting may have been caused by a fight over a girl, and detectives think that the victims knew their attackers and may have worked with them in the past.

