10-year-old wounded seriously in Charleston shooting

A juvenile is in serious but stable condition after being shot in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

Police responded to multiple calls about a shooting on at around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.

They did not provide any details about a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Before the youngster was “transported by ambulance to the hospital for care,” officers provided emergency medical care on the scene, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.

Crime alert: Officers are in the area of Jackson St downtown in reference to a shooting. One victim transported to the hospital – unknown condition at this time. Anyone with info is asked to call (843)743-7200 or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111. #chsnews — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 27, 2022

