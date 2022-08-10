Advertisement
10-year-old wounded seriously in Charleston shooting

Articles
  • A juvenile is in serious but stable condition after being shot in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
  • Police responded to multiple calls about a shooting on at around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening.
  • They did not provide any details about a suspect or motive for the shooting.
Before the youngster was “transported by ambulance to the hospital for care,” officers provided emergency medical care on the scene, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.

After receiving numerous reports reporting a shooting at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, they discovered the youngster in downtown Charleston, the announcement added.

According to reports, the victim is currently in a serious but stable state, according to authorities.

They gave no information regarding a suspect or the shooting’s purpose.

